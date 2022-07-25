US international Tyler Adams has already made three appearances in a Leeds United shirt, albeit in friendly matches on the other side of the world, but what he will bring to Elland Road is already clear.

Upon signing for the club, Adams claimed it was his dream to one day compete in the Premier League and to achieve it alongside Jesse Marsch, whom he will work with for a third time, made the opportunity all the more enticing.

Adams has already linked up with international teammate Brenden Aaronson during the team’s pre-season tour of Australia, the pair often spotted side-by-side Down Under.

However, Adams has integrated well within the group as have the rest of Leeds’ summer signings.

He has vowed to the club’s supporters that he will be a ‘pest’ in his role at the base of Marsch’s midfield.

“[I’m] more of a pest type of player,” Adams told the YEP.

"I'm just in and around, trying to win every ball that I can I go for, every single ball, never shying away from attack or just getting stuck in.

Jordan Ayew and Tyler Adams go head-to-head in a heated skirmish during Leeds' friendly against Crystal Palace (Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ask anyone in attendance at Elland Road on the opening day and they’ll likely say ‘getting stuck in’ is part and parcel of what being a Leeds United player is all about.

Adams and fellow defensive midfielder Marc Roca have sizeable shoes to fill in LS11, having seen Kalvin Phillips depart for Premier League champions Manchester City.

The England midfielder was renowned in West Yorkshire for his tenacity in the tackle, despite his disarming grin and affable demeanour.

"In transition I think that I obviously have a lot to offer," Adams said.

“Whether it's defensively when we're transitioning, being able to catch players and win the ball and then give [the ball] to creative guys. That's a reason I love to play with Brenden [Aaronson]. I win the ball, give him the ball and he just goes on his own, those are the guys I like to play with,” he added.

Adams’ work-rate is something which should stand him in good stead throughout his time at Elland Road.

The American is a hard-worker out of possession and many would argue tailor-made for Marsch’s turnover-heavy style of play.

The 23-year-old is under no illusions as to the difficulty of competing in the Premier League with a team who survived on the final day of last season, though.

Close-run contests against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in pre-season will have reinforced the notion he is now a long way from the more technical, tactical Bundesliga and former club RB Leipzig.

A brief, but charged altercation between Adams and Palace attacker Jordan Ayew demonstrated he is no shrinking violet, despite the similarly beguiling appearance he shares with his much-loved, local predecessor.

“One of the areas that I want to improve on is in that final third, how can I find that final pass and help get the ball to some of the guys that can score in good positions so I need to continue to work on that,” Adams insists.

"But defensively I know it's always been my strength and winning balls,” he finishes.