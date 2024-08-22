Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has issued an “exciting” Leeds United verdict, despite an honest admission about the first week of the new campaign.

Wales international midfielder Ampadu was named United’s new club captain during the summer which then featured a perfect pre-season of results as Daniel Farke’s side won every game they played.

Leeds, though, now find themselves still seeking a first victory of the new Championship campaign which has started with draws against Portsmouth and West Brom sandwiching a 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to LUTV ahead of Friday night’s next league game at Sheffield Wednesday, Ampadu admitted the opening week’s results were “tough” but declared excitement at knowing what his side can achieve.

The new Whites skipper also fired a warning about the task facing Leeds in Friday night’s Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough, but vowed that Leeds were looking to give their “best” performance against Danny Rohl’s Owls.

Assessing the start to the season, Ampadu admitted: “It was a tough week results wise and it's not something we had planned. I think no matter how good or bad your preseason was - we had a good one - but that doesn't matter until the season starts.

“Like I said, it didn't go the way we wanted to, but it's things that we can learn from and to build off this season. But to still be in games and still be in with a chance to win games early on was good. It wasn't what we wanted, but like I said, it's exciting that we know what we can achieve.”

Sizing up Friday night’s Yorkshire derby against the Owls, Ampadu declared: “It's a very exciting game, one that we're really looking forward to,” our captain explained.

“We know it's going to be tough. We know it's going to be difficult, but we're preparing to give our best performance. They’re a team that are well drilled and organised. They’re a team that are going to try and win the game.

“But then we back ourselves and all those things I said about them, we back ourselves on that as well. So it's going to be a good game and it's going to be an exciting one.”