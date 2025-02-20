Leeds United majority shareholders 49ers Enterprises could secure a takeover of Scottish Premiership club Rangers 'by June', according to reports north of the border.

Whites chief Paraag Marathe, currently Elland Road chairman, is said to be a leading name in the bid to bring fresh investment to Ibrox.

It is now reported by BBC Scotland that the San Francisco 49ers' investment arm - 49ers Enterprises - are involved in the talks which are understood to have taken place with major Rangers shareholders.

BBC Scotland suggest a 'broad agreement' between existing shareholders to hand over 50 per cent of the club to the 49ers Enterprises-backed consortium, with initial talks beginning as far back as October.

Rangers' largest individual shareholder Dave King, who has spoken previously of 'investor fatigue' and seeking external sources of investment to take the club forward, is reportedly open to the prospective takeover. In terms of his share, King currently owns just shy of 13 per cent, whilst other major players, including American John Halstead, are understood to have between five and 12 per cent holdings each.

It is suggested a Rangers takeover would not exceed the £170 million investment 49ers Enterprises made in order to acquire control of Andrea Radrizzani's remaining Leeds United shares back in September 2023, having incrementally increased their minority holding over a number of years from 15 to 44 per cent. Acquiring 50 per cent in Rangers is estimated to cost £100 million, according to RangersReview, who speculate shares would be sold at the 'going rate of 20p' per share.

The existing board are said to be open to new investment with the 49ers' acquisition of a controlling stake expected to be completed 'between April and June', as per the BBC.

Leeds are currently 49ers Enterprises' largest non-US sporting investment but the YEP understands it is the group's desire to establish a multi-club model, which has brought success to the likes of Manchester City (City Football Group), Chelsea (BlueCo), RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg (Red Bull GmBH).

Recently, Leeds technical director Gretar Steinsson departed his post at Elland Road to take up a similar role within the 49ers' global football apparatus, which could see the group add more clubs to the Niners' portfolio, beginning with Rangers.

Leeds, Rangers and 49ers Enterprises have all declined to comment on takeover reports.