New predicted next season final Championship table after major Leeds United squad news

Leeds unveiled their retained list for the 2024-25 Championship season late on Friday afternoon, announcing 11 departures but another year for full-back Sam Byram whose deal was up in the summer. Leeds, though, have triggered a one-year extension clause within Byram’s contract and are also in talks with Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton about extending their contracts.

Luke Ayling and the retiring Stuart Dallas were the big names announced as being released upon their contracts expiring. Ayling, though, had already signed a two-year deal to join Middlesbrough whilst the news that Dallas would be retiring due to the femoral fracture injury that he suffered had already been announced in April.

Ian Poveda and Lewis Bate were among the other players that Leeds announced would be released whilst last season’s loanees Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Jaidon Anthony are returning to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans. But the Whites also have a stack of loaned out players that are set to return as things stand.

Every Championship club has now released their retained list and the bookmakers continue to make alterations to their predictions for next season’s division. Here, following the latest squads news, is a full run down of how the bookies see next season’s final table looking based on the very latest title odds.