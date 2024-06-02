New predicted next season final Championship table after fresh Leeds United investment and developments at key rivals

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 11:01 BST
Big developments in the Championship have already emerged in the week after Leeds United’s play-off final defeat – and a new prediction has been made on how the final table will look.

Leeds announced on Thursday morning that global energy drinks giants Red Bull had purchased a minority stake in the club and would feature as the club’s front of shirt sponsor. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire confirmed to the YEP that the investment would give Leeds flexibility in the battle with Profit and Sustainability Rules and effectively lessened the extent of a summer fire sale.

The week also saw big developments at two potentially key rivals as both Norwich City and Hull City appointed new managers. Former FC Nordsjælland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup was named the new head coach of the Canaries on Thursday and ex-Hamburg manager Tim Walter was then named as the new man in the hotseat at Hull the following day.

The week’s news led to alterations in the betting markets for next season’s Championship and this is how the bookmakers now think that the final table will present itself based on the very latest prices.

Title odds: 100-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1. Photo: John Walton

Photo Sales
Title odds: 80-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Title odds: 80-1. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Title odds: 40-1 (with six firms).

3. 22nd: Preston North End (relegated)

Title odds: 40-1 (with six firms). Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Title odds: 40-1 (with five firms).

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Title odds: 40-1 (with five firms). Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Title odds: 40-1 (with four firms).

5. 20th: Blackburn Rovers

Title odds: 40-1 (with four firms). Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Title odds: 33-1.

6. 19th: Sheffield Wednesday

Title odds: 33-1. Photo: Nigel Roddis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Kieran MaguireRed BullLeedsNorwich CityHull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.