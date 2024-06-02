Leeds announced on Thursday morning that global energy drinks giants Red Bull had purchased a minority stake in the club and would feature as the club’s front of shirt sponsor. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire confirmed to the YEP that the investment would give Leeds flexibility in the battle with Profit and Sustainability Rules and effectively lessened the extent of a summer fire sale.

The week also saw big developments at two potentially key rivals as both Norwich City and Hull City appointed new managers. Former FC Nordsjælland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup was named the new head coach of the Canaries on Thursday and ex-Hamburg manager Tim Walter was then named as the new man in the hotseat at Hull the following day.

The week’s news led to alterations in the betting markets for next season’s Championship and this is how the bookmakers now think that the final table will present itself based on the very latest prices.