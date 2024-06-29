New predicted next season final Championship table after fresh deals from Leeds United and rivals

Three more outgoing Whites deals have been completed in the last week, most recently Marc Roca’s permanent switch to Real Betis after last season’s loan switch. Jack Harrison has also re-joined Everton on a second season-long loan whilst young striker Sonny Perkins has also sealed a new loan move to Leyton Orient.

Leeds are yet to sign any new players but United’s managerless new Championship rivals Burnley secured their first new signing of the summer on Friday, snapping up Netherlands under-21s international right-back Shurandy Sambo upon his departure from PSV Eindhoven.

Middlesbrough announced their third signing of the summer on Friday via the arrival of USA international midfielder Aidan Morris from MLS side Columbus Crew for a reported £3m. Stoke City also bagged their third signing of the summer last week through the arrival of left-back Eric Bocat from Sint-Truidense on a four-year deal for around £1m.