New predicted next season final Championship table after fresh deals from Leeds United and rivals

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Jun 2024, 15:54 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 17:01 BST
Fresh deals have been completed by Leeds United and several of the club’s rivals – leading to a fresh verdict being cast on next season’s Championship prediction.

Three more outgoing Whites deals have been completed in the last week, most recently Marc Roca’s permanent switch to Real Betis after last season’s loan switch. Jack Harrison has also re-joined Everton on a second season-long loan whilst young striker Sonny Perkins has also sealed a new loan move to Leyton Orient.

Leeds are yet to sign any new players but United’s managerless new Championship rivals Burnley secured their first new signing of the summer on Friday, snapping up Netherlands under-21s international right-back Shurandy Sambo upon his departure from PSV Eindhoven.

Middlesbrough announced their third signing of the summer on Friday via the arrival of USA international midfielder Aidan Morris from MLS side Columbus Crew for a reported £3m. Stoke City also bagged their third signing of the summer last week through the arrival of left-back Eric Bocat from Sint-Truidense on a four-year deal for around £1m.

As deals are made and developments materialise, the betting market for next season’s Championship is continually changing and the bookmakers have now formed a fresh prediction. Here, in reverse order, as how they see next season’s final Championship table looking based on the very latest odds.

Title odds: 100-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1.Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Title odds: 80-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Title odds: 80-1.Photo: Mike Egerton

Photo Sales
Title odds: 40-1 (with 18 firms).

3. 22nd: Preston North End (relegated)

Title odds: 40-1 (with 18 firms).Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Title odds: 40-1 (with 16 firms).

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Title odds: 40-1 (with 16 firms).Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Title odds: 40-1 (with 13 firms).

5. 20th: Blackburn Rovers

Title odds: 40-1 (with 13 firms).Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Title odds: 40-1 (with one firm).

6. 19th: Millwall

Title odds: 40-1 (with one firm).Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyMiddlesbroughStoke City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.