The 11-week summer window opened on Friday, ahead of which several deals had already been completed, including Luke Ayling’s switch to Middlesbrough upon his Leeds contract expiring. News of a new Leeds ‘transfer’ from within also emerged last week with Brenden Aaronson set to be part of Daniel Farke’s squad for next season’s promotion bid following his season-long loan at Union Berlin.

Relegated Burnley had already announced that last season’s loanees Mike Tresor and Maxime Esteve were joining the Clarets on permanent deals, thought to be costing around £23m for the pair of them. Sheffield Wednesday have also been very active, making a quick double swoop to sign two ex-Premier League players in Ben Hamer and Max Lowe.