Leeds, though, are heading to Stamford Bridge with a new improved predicted finishing position on the back of new boss Javi Gracia’s positive impact upon taking charge. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are all out for tenth-placed Chelsea who have not won in their last six games but Graham Potter’s side are odds-on across the board to beat the visiting Whites.

Chelsea are no bigger than 4-6 whereas fourth-bottom Leeds can be backed at 5-1. The draw is on offer at 3-1 and the Blues have the first seven players in the first scorer market which is headed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at 5-1. Patrick Bamford is rated the main Whites threat at 10s, followed by Georginio Rutter at 13s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are heading to Chelsea sat just one point above the Premier League’s drop zone but are predicted to actually improve their position by the end of the campaign. The Whites had been third-favourites to go down before beating Southampton, after which Leeds became fourth favourites for the drop behind Southampton, Bournemouth and Everton.

SWAMPED: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford by Chelsea threats at Stamford Bridge. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.