New predicted Leeds United finish ahead of Chelsea visit and Blues forecast after fresh blow
Chelsea now have five key men missing for this afternoon’s Premier League showdown against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge yet the Blues are still confidently envisaged to triumph.
Leeds, though, are heading to Stamford Bridge with a new improved predicted finishing position on the back of new boss Javi Gracia’s positive impact upon taking charge. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are all out for tenth-placed Chelsea who have not won in their last six games but Graham Potter’s side are odds-on across the board to beat the visiting Whites.
Chelsea are no bigger than 4-6 whereas fourth-bottom Leeds can be backed at 5-1. The draw is on offer at 3-1 and the Blues have the first seven players in the first scorer market which is headed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at 5-1. Patrick Bamford is rated the main Whites threat at 10s, followed by Georginio Rutter at 13s.
Leeds are heading to Chelsea sat just one point above the Premier League’s drop zone but are predicted to actually improve their position by the end of the campaign. The Whites had been third-favourites to go down before beating Southampton, after which Leeds became fourth favourites for the drop behind Southampton, Bournemouth and Everton.
But this week has seen the Whites leapfrog Nottingham Forest who are now fourth favourites for the drop at 12-5, just behind Leeds at 2-1. On that basis, the bookies now have Gracia’s side down for a predicted 16th-placed finish. Bournemouth (2-5), Southampton (2-5) and Everton (21-20) are envisaged to go down, with Forest safe in 17th place.