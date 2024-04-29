New predicted final Championship table upon Leeds United lifeline from Ipswich Town and big Southampton change

Daniel Farke’s Whites offered a massive opening to autos rivals Ipswich Town as Friday night’s clash at Queens Park Rangers ended in a 4-0 loss for United’s heaviest league defeat of the season. The big setback left Leeds just one point clear of third-placed Ipswich in the division’s second automatic promotion spot but with Kieran McKenna’s side having two games in hand.

The first of those arrived on Saturday evening at Hull City where a win would have taken Ipswich second and two points above Leeds but the contest ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, leaving Ipswich third on goal difference. The Tractor Boys can still move either one point or three ahead of Leeds with a positive result in their final game in hand on Tuesday evening at Coventry City.

But the Leeds lifeline of the draw at Hull means that United’s automatic promotion bid will definitely still be alive heading into the last day of the season when Farke’s Whites host Southampton as Ipswich entertain relegation-bound Huddersfield Town.

For Southampton, though, the top two quest is now over, Russell Martin’s Saints destined to finish fourth following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke City. Leaders Leicester City, meanwhile, have already sealed automatic promotion ahead of this evening’s trip to Preston North End and their final day hosting of Blackburn Rovers.