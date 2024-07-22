New predicted final Championship table from bookies with fresh Leeds United view amid Whites changes

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
A first summer sighting of Leeds United has been taken – and the bookmakers have formed a fresh Whites verdict in next season’s new predicted finishing positions.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their first public pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday at League Two side Harrogate Town and enjoyed a 3-0 victory via goals from Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter and youngster Sam Chambers.

There were several new faces on show, including loanee signing Joe Rothwell plus emerging youngsters such as Chambers, Luca Thomas, James Debayo and Harry Gray – all of whom made their debuts.

There was also a new shape, Farke deploying a three-man centre-back axis flanked by wing backs, a two-man midfield and a front three. It all looked quite promising – but what did the bookmakers think?

The betting markets for next season’s Championship are continually evolving and a new Leeds verdict has been delivered. Here, in reverse order, is how the bookies now see next season’s table unfolding based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 6-4.Title odds: 200-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-4.Title odds: 200-1. Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-1.Title odds: 40-1.

3. 22nd: Preston North End (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-1.Title odds: 40-1. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 50-1.

4. 21st: Millwall

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 50-1. Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 40-1.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 40-1. Photo: Alex Caparros

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-1 (with eight firms).Title odds: 40-1.

6. 19th: Bristol City

Relegation odds: 5-1 (with eight firms).Title odds: 40-1. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
