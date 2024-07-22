Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their first public pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday at League Two side Harrogate Town and enjoyed a 3-0 victory via goals from Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter and youngster Sam Chambers.

There were several new faces on show, including loanee signing Joe Rothwell plus emerging youngsters such as Chambers, Luca Thomas, James Debayo and Harry Gray – all of whom made their debuts.

There was also a new shape, Farke deploying a three-man centre-back axis flanked by wing backs, a two-man midfield and a front three. It all looked quite promising – but what did the bookmakers think?