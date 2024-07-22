Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their first public pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday at League Two side Harrogate Town and enjoyed a 3-0 victory via goals from Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter and youngster Sam Chambers.
There were several new faces on show, including loanee signing Joe Rothwell plus emerging youngsters such as Chambers, Luca Thomas, James Debayo and Harry Gray – all of whom made their debuts.
There was also a new shape, Farke deploying a three-man centre-back axis flanked by wing backs, a two-man midfield and a front three. It all looked quite promising – but what did the bookmakers think?
The betting markets for next season’s Championship are continually evolving and a new Leeds verdict has been delivered. Here, in reverse order, is how the bookies now see next season’s table unfolding based on the very latest odds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.