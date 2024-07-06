New predicted final Championship table for Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and others after major deals

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Jul 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 12:17 BST
Major Leeds United deals have now been completed and a fresh Whites verdict has been formed amid new predicted finishing positions.

The summer transfer window opened on Friday, June 14 and week three of the window has seen two particularly big transfers on the Whites front. After a superb breakthrough season at Elland Road, 18-year-old star Archie Gray sealed a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday with Wales international centre-back and last season’s Spurs loanee Joe Rodon moving the other way in a separate deal for £10m.

There has been plenty of other Whites business this week, notably Sam Greenwood being loaned to Preston North End and Jamie Shackleton departing the Whites to join Sheffield United. As part of a triple-whammy of outs to fellow Championship sides, Darko Gyabi also sealed another season-long loan to Plymouth Argyle.

Amid all the current new deals, the bookmakers have formed a new verdict on next season’s Championship with prices now available for relegation as well as the title. Here, in reverse order, is how they now see it all unfolding in their very latest predicted finishing positions. There are now just five weeks until the start of the new season which for Leeds starts with a home clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth on Saturday, August 10. Leeds had been 4-1 favourites to win the league.

Relegation odds: 7-4.Title odds: 150-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-4.Title odds: 150-1.Photo: Ed Sykes

Relegation odds: 11-4.Title odds: 70-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-4.Title odds: 70-1.Photo: Steven Paston

Relegation odds: 4-1 (as short as 7-2 in places).Title odds: 40-1 (with three firms).

3. 22nd: Millwall (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-1 (as short as 7-2 in places).Title odds: 40-1 (with three firms).Photo: Andrew Redington

Relegation odds: 4-1 (as short as 7-2 in places).Title odds: 40-1 (with one firm, shorter with others).

4. 21st: Derby County

Relegation odds: 4-1 (as short as 7-2 in places).Title odds: 40-1 (with one firm, shorter with others).Photo: Michael Regan

Relegation odds: 4-1.Title odds: 40-1.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 4-1.Title odds: 40-1.Photo: Alex Caparros

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 40-1.

6. 19th: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 40-1.Photo: Stephen Pond

