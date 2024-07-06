The summer transfer window opened on Friday, June 14 and week three of the window has seen two particularly big transfers on the Whites front. After a superb breakthrough season at Elland Road , 18-year-old star Archie Gray sealed a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday with Wales international centre-back and last season’s Spurs loanee Joe Rodon moving the other way in a separate deal for £10m.

There has been plenty of other Whites business this week, notably Sam Greenwood being loaned to Preston North End and Jamie Shackleton departing the Whites to join Sheffield United. As part of a triple-whammy of outs to fellow Championship sides, Darko Gyabi also sealed another season-long loan to Plymouth Argyle.

Amid all the current new deals, the bookmakers have formed a new verdict on next season’s Championship with prices now available for relegation as well as the title. Here, in reverse order, is how they now see it all unfolding in their very latest predicted finishing positions. There are now just five weeks until the start of the new season which for Leeds starts with a home clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth on Saturday, August 10. Leeds had been 4-1 favourites to win the league.