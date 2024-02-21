United’s key automatic promotion rivals Southampton and Ipswich Town both took in their games in hand on Tuesday evening but Southampton blew chance to overtake Leeds in second by falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to a Hull City side who moved into sixth.

As Ipswich recorded a 4-3 triumph at home to Rotherham United, the reverse saw Southampton drop to fourth, two points behind both Ipswich and Leeds with the Whites occupying the second automatic promotion spot due to a much better goal difference.

Leeds already had their automatic promotion destiny in their own hands by virtue of facing the Saints at Elland Road on the final day of the season but Tuesday’s games have left the Whites in pole position in the second spot on the same amount of games played.

The bookmakers have consequently formed a fresh verdict on how they think the final Championship will look and here is the full rundown based on the very latest prices with odds for relegation used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Tuesday’s action also saw a big boost for fifth-placed West Brom who eased to a comfortable 3-0 success at Plymouth Argyle. Leeds are now just nine points behind leaders Leicester City who visit Elland Road on Friday night for a top-of-the table clash that will leave the gap at six, nine or 12 points.