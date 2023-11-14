Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New predicted final Championship table for Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Sunderland

A fresh Leeds United boost has come in tandem with a new blow for a key promotion rival, leading to a reconsidered verdict on the final predicted Championship table.
By Lee Sobot
Published 14th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites bagged their third win in succession by recording a 2-1 victory against Saturday’s visitors Plymouth Argyle on an afternoon when leaders Leicester City suffered just a third defeat of the campaign.

The Foxes fell to a 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough which allowed Leeds to move within eight points of both Leicester and also second-placed Ipswich Town who bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 triumph at home to Swansea City.

The Tractor Boys are now only behind Leicester on goal difference with an eight-point gap back to Leeds who themselves are just a point ahead of fourth-placed Southampton. The weekend’s results have led to a new verdict on the division’s predicted final table and this is how the bookmakers now see things ending based on the very latest title odds and relegation prices for sides expected to finish in the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 1-4.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 1-4.

Odds for relegation: 8-15.

2. 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 8-15.

Odds for relegation: 4-7.

3. 22nd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 4-7.

Odds for relegation: 9-4.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Odds for relegation: 9-4.

Odds for relegation: 3-1.

5. 20th: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 3-1.

Odds for relegation: 16-1.

6. 19th: Birmingham City

Odds for relegation: 16-1.

