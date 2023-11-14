Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites bagged their third win in succession by recording a 2-1 victory against Saturday’s visitors Plymouth Argyle on an afternoon when leaders Leicester City suffered just a third defeat of the campaign.

The Foxes fell to a 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough which allowed Leeds to move within eight points of both Leicester and also second-placed Ipswich Town who bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 triumph at home to Swansea City.

The Tractor Boys are now only behind Leicester on goal difference with an eight-point gap back to Leeds who themselves are just a point ahead of fourth-placed Southampton. The weekend’s results have led to a new verdict on the division’s predicted final table and this is how the bookmakers now see things ending based on the very latest title odds and relegation prices for sides expected to finish in the bottom half.