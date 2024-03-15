Leeds are approaching the weekend with their automatic promotion destiny back in their own hands with nine games left in sitting one point clear of third-placed Ipswich Town and six points ahead of fourth-placed Southampton who have a game in hand. The Saints will take on Leeds at Elland Road on the final weekend of the season but United have a significantly better goal difference than both Ipswich and Southampton, to the tune of 15 and 16 goals respectively.

Should Leeds beat Sunday’s visitors Millwall, goal difference or possibly even just goals scored would be the only factor separating the Whites from current leaders Leicester City. The Foxes are now just three points ahead of Farke’s side but sit out Championship action this weekend due to taking in an FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime.

It means that Leeds would go top of the pile if beating Milwall by two clear goals, albeit having played a game more than Leicester. United’s nearest pursuers Ipswich host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon whilst a Southampton side already playing catch up will not return to action until the Good Friday after the international break when they host Middlesbrough.