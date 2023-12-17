Second-placed Ipswich Town could have moved 13 points clear of third-placed Leeds with victory in Saturday lunchtime’s East Anglia derby at home to Norwich City but a 2-2 draw offered the Whites the chance to trim the gap. Leeds, though, could only manage a 1-1 draw in Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Coventry City which has left the gap to both second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester City at ten points. The Foxes also have a game in hand which they will take in through Monday night’s trip to Birmingham City and third-placed Leeds have also now joined by an improving rival. A 4-0 hammering of visiting Blackburn Rovers allowed fourth-placed Southampton to move level on points with Daniel Farke’s side and this is how the bookmakers now have the final Championship table looking based on the very latest title odds and prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.