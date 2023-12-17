Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New predicted final Championship table for Leeds United, Leicester City and Ipswich Town after blown chance as extra rival enters mix

Leeds United have blown a big chance to make inroads at the top of the division and a fresh verdict has been cast on the final predicted Championship table.
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Dec 2023, 16:53 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 18:45 GMT

Second-placed Ipswich Town could have moved 13 points clear of third-placed Leeds with victory in Saturday lunchtime’s East Anglia derby at home to Norwich City but a 2-2 draw offered the Whites the chance to trim the gap. Leeds, though, could only manage a 1-1 draw in Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Coventry City which has left the gap to both second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester City at ten points. The Foxes also have a game in hand which they will take in through Monday night’s trip to Birmingham City and third-placed Leeds have also now joined by an improving rival. A 4-0 hammering of visiting Blackburn Rovers allowed fourth-placed Southampton to move level on points with Daniel Farke’s side and this is how the bookmakers now have the final Championship table looking based on the very latest title odds and prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-20.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-20. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 8-11.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-11. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Relegation odds: 11-8.

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-8. Photo: Ben Whitley

Relegation odds: 2-1.

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Relegation odds: 9-2.

5. 20th: Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Harry Trump

Relegation odds: 6-1.

6. 19th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 6-1. Photo: Ben Whitley

