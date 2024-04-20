Two of United’s key top-two rivals were both in action on Saturday as Leicester City took on West Brom at the King Power and Southampton visited Cardiff City. Leicester, who began the day in second place, knew that even a draw would take them top and above Ipswich Town who are not in action this weekend due to scheduled opponents Coventry City playing in the FA Cup. Leicester began the day one point behind Ipswich and a point above third-placed Leeds but having played a game less.

The Foxes, though, moved top of the pile with a 2-1 victory against the Baggies which left them two points clear of Ipswich and now four points ahead of third-placed Leeds with three games left. Fourth-placed Southampton, meanwhile, headed for Cardiff knowing that a victory would take them level on points with third-placed Leeds, behind the Whites on goal difference but with a trip to Elland Road on the horizon on the final day of the campaign.

Southampton kicked off at Cardiff having won their last four games and another victory looked imminent as Joe Aribo fired the Saints into a 12th-minute lead. Cardiff, though, served up a huge twist by equalising in the 68th-minute through Famara Diédhiou before bagging what proved a 96th-minute winner through Cian Ashford. The 2-1 defeat for Southampton has left them three points behind Leeds and now on the same amount of games played ahead of a trip to leaders Leicester on Tuesday night. The Saints are now five points off the automatic promotion places with just three games left.