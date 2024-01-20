Leeds United will resume their Championship promotion quest with Sunday’s hosting of Preston North End – ahead of which a new verdict has been cast on the division’s final predicted table.

Fourth-placed Leeds began the weekend four points behind Southampton in third place and seven adrift of Ipswich Town in the division’s second automatic promotion place – with a further seven points up to leaders Leicester City.

Southampton, though, continued their brilliant recent run with a 3-1 victory in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Swansea City which took them above Ipswich on goal difference in the automatics and now seven points clear of Leeds.

The Whites are now seven points behind both Ipswich and Southampton but Daniel Farke's Whites can cut the gap back to four points with a victory in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at home to Preston North End.

Ipswich then visit leaders Leicester City on Monday night. Leicester are seven points clear at the top of the pile and have played one game less than Southampton. The Foxes are 14 points clear of Leeds. Fifth-placed West Brom also blew a chance to make potential inroads as they suffered a 2-0 loss at a Norwich City side who climbed up to eighth.

The play-offs places are completed by Coventry City who continued their fine form with a 2-1 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday. Leeds are six points ahead of the Baggies and eight points clear of the Sky Blues.