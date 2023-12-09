Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites are now eight points behind leaders Leicester City and seven adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich Town. But ahead of this weekend’s games, Football Web Pages have provided a new predicted final table in which there is a huge change involving the current top three. Here is a full rundown of their forecast in reverse order ahead of United’s trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunchtime. Leeds are currently one point ahead of fourth-placed Southampton and six points clear of fifth-placed West Brom.