Leeds United have given themselves another boost in the club’s promotion bid and a fresh verdict has now been cast on how the final Championship table will look at the end of the camapign.

Leeds saw a run of three consecutive victories ended on Friday night when Daniel Farke’s side were held to a 1-1 draw at relegation battling Rotherham United but the Whites bounced back just five days later by eventually easing to a 3-1 win at home to Wednesday night’s visitors Swansea City.

The victory lifted Leeds back up to third place as part of an evening which featured a late twist involving leaders Leicester City who led at bottom side Sheffield Wednesday only to be pegged back by a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds have consequently cut the gap to now being eight points behind Leicester but still seven adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places and second-placed Ipswich Town who recorded a 3-1 triumph against Wednesday night’s visitors Millwall.

Southampton are a point behind Leeds in fourth place after their midweek 1-0 win at home to Bristol City which led to West Brom dropping down to fifth place, three points behind Leeds and two adrift of the Saints.