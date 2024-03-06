New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United win v Stoke City, Ipswich Town twist and Leicester City boost

Leeds United are back to winning ways amid a fresh twist in the Championship promotion race and a fresh prediction has been made on how the final table will look.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th Mar 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 11:49 GMT

Leeds approached Tuesday night’s hosting of Stoke City having seen their winning run ended in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town, a result which saw the Whites drop out of the division’s second automatic promotion place and down to third behind Ipswich Town.

Leeds, though, bounced straight back to winning ways as a Dan James strike sealed a nervy 1-0 win against the Potters who were unable to beat the Leeds defence and keeper Illan Meslier despite a strong second half response.

The victory lifted Leeds back into the division’s second automatic promotion place and Daniel Farke’s side looked set to stay there as Ipswich Town twice trailed in Tuesday night’s clash against Bristol City at Portman Road. But the Tractor Boys served up another fresh twist as they twice fought back to equalise before netting a 89th-minute winner via former Leeds youngster Leif Davis to seal a 3-2 success and a sixth win on the spin.

The win kept them two points above Leeds with 11 games left and the top three remained as it was as leaders Leicester City also won by a single goal at Sunderland through a Jamie Vardy header. Fourth-placed Southampton host Preston North End on Wednesday night.

Leeds remain two points behind Ipswich and five behind Leicester but now six ahead of the Saints who have played one game less and visit the Whites on the final weekend of the season.

After Tuesday night’s fresh twists, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will look and here is a full rundown in reverse order based on the very latest title/promotion odds or relegation prices to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-1000.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-1000. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-4.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-4. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-4 (but as short as 6-5 in places).

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-4 (but as short as 6-5 in places). Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-4.

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Robbie Stephenson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Mike Egerton

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-1 (with two firms).

6. 19th: Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with two firms). Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stoke CityIpswich TownLeicester CityIllan MeslierHuddersfield TownBristol City