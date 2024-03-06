Leeds approached Tuesday night’s hosting of Stoke City having seen their winning run ended in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town, a result which saw the Whites drop out of the division’s second automatic promotion place and down to third behind Ipswich Town.

Leeds, though, bounced straight back to winning ways as a Dan James strike sealed a nervy 1-0 win against the Potters who were unable to beat the Leeds defence and keeper Illan Meslier despite a strong second half response.

The victory lifted Leeds back into the division’s second automatic promotion place and Daniel Farke’s side looked set to stay there as Ipswich Town twice trailed in Tuesday night’s clash against Bristol City at Portman Road. But the Tractor Boys served up another fresh twist as they twice fought back to equalise before netting a 89th-minute winner via former Leeds youngster Leif Davis to seal a 3-2 success and a sixth win on the spin.

The win kept them two points above Leeds with 11 games left and the top three remained as it was as leaders Leicester City also won by a single goal at Sunderland through a Jamie Vardy header. Fourth-placed Southampton host Preston North End on Wednesday night.

Leeds remain two points behind Ipswich and five behind Leicester but now six ahead of the Saints who have played one game less and visit the Whites on the final weekend of the season.

After Tuesday night’s fresh twists, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will look and here is a full rundown in reverse order based on the very latest title/promotion odds or relegation prices to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.