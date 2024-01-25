New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United win v Norwich City with Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City change
Daniel Farke's Whites maintained their 100 per cent win record for 2024 via a 1-0 success against Wednesday night’s Championship visitors Norwich City. The win put fourth-placed Leeds just two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and a point adrift of third-placed Southampton, setting up the prospect of an imminent big league change.
Victory in next Friday night's Championship clash at Bristol City would therefore send United into the division's automatic promotion places and above both Ipswich and Southampton who both play next Saturday afternoon, albeit the Whites will have played two games more.
Following Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to the Canaries, the bookmakers have made a fresh prediction on how they think the final table will look and here is a full rundown based on the latest title odds and relegation prices to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.