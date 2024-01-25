Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United win v Norwich City with Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City change

Leeds United have continued their perfect start to the new year – and a fresh verdict has now been cast on the Championship’s predicted final table.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Jan 2024
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 17:45 GMT

Daniel Farke's Whites maintained their 100 per cent win record for 2024 via a 1-0 success against Wednesday night’s Championship visitors Norwich City. The win put fourth-placed Leeds just two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and a point adrift of third-placed Southampton, setting up the prospect of an imminent big league change.

Victory in next Friday night's Championship clash at Bristol City would therefore send United into the division's automatic promotion places and above both Ipswich and Southampton who both play next Saturday afternoon, albeit the Whites will have played two games more.

Following Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to the Canaries, the bookmakers have made a fresh prediction on how they think the final table will look and here is a full rundown based on the latest title odds and relegation prices to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 1-16.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 1-16.

Odds for relegation: 8-13.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 8-13.

Odds for relegation: 10-11.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 10-11.

Odds for relegation: 11-10.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Odds for relegation: 11-10.

Odds for relegation: 10-1.

5. 20th: Birmingham City

Odds for relegation: 10-1.

Odds for relegation: 12-1.

6. 19th: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 12-1.

