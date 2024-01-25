Daniel Farke's Whites maintained their 100 per cent win record for 2024 via a 1-0 success against Wednesday night’s Championship visitors Norwich City. The win put fourth-placed Leeds just two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and a point adrift of third-placed Southampton, setting up the prospect of an imminent big league change.

Victory in next Friday night's Championship clash at Bristol City would therefore send United into the division's automatic promotion places and above both Ipswich and Southampton who both play next Saturday afternoon, albeit the Whites will have played two games more.