New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United win v Middlesbrough but Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town boosts

Leeds United have given their bid for Championship promotion another boost and a fresh verdict has been cast on the predicted final table.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 19:11 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 19:42 GMT

Daniel Farke’s Whites faced a much-respected and in-form rival in Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon but goals from Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and a Joel Piroe penalty eventually gave Leeds a 3-2 victory.

The Whites began the day in third place, eight points behind leaders Leicester City, seven points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich Town and one point above fourth-placed Southampton.

But as part of a triple boost for United’s rivals, Leicester provided a twist by leaving it late to bag a 2-1 victory at West Brom in the day’s lunchtime kick-off before Ipswich recorded a 2-1 win at home to Coventry City as Southampton also obliged 2-1 against visiting Cardiff City.

Following the weekend’s results, a fresh prediction has been made on how the final Championship table will present itself and here is the new full rundown based on the very latest title odds and prices for relegation to determine sides expected to finish in the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 2-9.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 2-9. Photo: Simon Marper

Odds for relegation: 4-9.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 4-9. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Odds for relegation: Evens.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: Evens. Photo: Tim Markland

Odds for relegation: 5-2.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Odds for relegation: 5-2. Photo: George Wood

Odds for relegation: 10-3.

5. 20th: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 10-3. Photo: Harry Trump

Odds for relegation: 8-1.

6. 19th: Swansea City

Odds for relegation: 8-1. Photo: George Wood

