Leeds United have given their bid for Championship promotion another boost and a fresh verdict has been cast on the predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites faced a much-respected and in-form rival in Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon but goals from Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and a Joel Piroe penalty eventually gave Leeds a 3-2 victory.

The Whites began the day in third place, eight points behind leaders Leicester City, seven points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich Town and one point above fourth-placed Southampton.

But as part of a triple boost for United’s rivals, Leicester provided a twist by leaving it late to bag a 2-1 victory at West Brom in the day’s lunchtime kick-off before Ipswich recorded a 2-1 win at home to Coventry City as Southampton also obliged 2-1 against visiting Cardiff City.