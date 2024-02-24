Daniel Farke’s second-placed Whites approached Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash at home to leaders Leicester City having won eight league games in succession and knowing that victory against the Foxes would slash the gap to Leicester to six points having once stood at 17.

Matters did not look good for Leeds when Wout Faes headed Enzo Maresca’s table-toppers into an early lead and the Foxes then looked destined for victory as they created a host of good chances upon dominating the start of the second half.

Yet a fine strike from Connor Roberts sparked an amazing comeback as Farke’s side sent Elland Road crazy by recording a 3-1 success to make it an amazing nine league wins in a row. As part of a frantic final ten minutes, the equaliser from Roberts was followed by an Archie Gray strike which took two deflections for an own goal before a Dan James free-kick deflected off Patrick Bamford to bag a Whites third.

With 12 games left, Leeds are now just six points behind a Leicester side who have suffered consecutive defeats for just the second time this season. Victory for the Whites also asks new questions of automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton ahead of what are now their games in hand.

Farke’s side are now three points ahead of third-placed Ipswich and with a much better goal difference. There is then a further point back to fourth-placed Southampton who also have a worse goal difference. Ipswich host Birmingham City on Saturday whilst Southampton entertain Millwall.

There was also another promotion race twist on Friday as Coventry City suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Preston North End, putting a dent in the aspirations of the Sky Blues’ play-offs bid but providing a boost for the Lilywhites.

The bookmakers have consequently formed a fresh verdict on how they think the final Championship will look and here is the full rundown based on the very latest prices with odds for relegation used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.