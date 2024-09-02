New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United win v Hull City but fresh Sunderland boost

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Leeds United beat Hull City amid mixed fortunes for key rivals – and a fresh Whites verdict has now been delivered in the new predicted final Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the September international break by recording a 2-0 victory against Saturday’s visitors Hull which took unbeaten Leeds up to eight points from a possible 12. The win ultimately put Leeds fourth in the very early Championship table, one point and two places above anticipated key rivals Burnley who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

But the weekend’s win for the Whites came amid another fresh boost for rapidly emerging fellow key rivals Sunderland who stayed perfect as a 3-1 win at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon made it 12 points out of a possible 12.

Watford were the only other team heading into the weekend with a 100 per cent record but the Hornets suffered a first defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon through a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United. The Blades are one of just five teams still unbeaten along with Sunderland, Leeds, fifth-placed Blackburn and also West Brom who now sit second after Saturday’s 1-0 victory at home to Swansea City.

After four games of the new campaign, Leeds are one point behind third-placed Watford, two behind second placed West Brom and four behind leaders Sunderland. It’s all led to a fresh Whites verdict from the bookmakers and this is how they are now predicting the final table to look based, in reverse order, on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 5-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-4. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 2-1.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-4.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 9-4. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10-3.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 7-2.

5. 20th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 7-2. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHullHull CityDaniel FarkeBlades

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.