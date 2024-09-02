Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the September international break by recording a 2-0 victory against Saturday’s visitors Hull which took unbeaten Leeds up to eight points from a possible 12. The win ultimately put Leeds fourth in the very early Championship table, one point and two places above anticipated key rivals Burnley who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

But the weekend’s win for the Whites came amid another fresh boost for rapidly emerging fellow key rivals Sunderland who stayed perfect as a 3-1 win at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon made it 12 points out of a possible 12.

Watford were the only other team heading into the weekend with a 100 per cent record but the Hornets suffered a first defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon through a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United. The Blades are one of just five teams still unbeaten along with Sunderland, Leeds, fifth-placed Blackburn and also West Brom who now sit second after Saturday’s 1-0 victory at home to Swansea City.