Leeds moved back into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place with Friday night’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town’s slip-up at Cardiff City the following day ensured the Whites stayed there.

The Tractor Boys fell to a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Cardiff which left Kieran McKenna’s third-placed side one point behind Leeds whose automatic promotion destiny is now in their own hands with nine games left.

As part of an additional twist, Friday night’s win at Hillsborough also brought Leeds to within just two points of faltering leaders Leicester City who then had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Saturday afternoon’s clash at Hull City. The result left Enzo Maresca’s side three-points clear of Leeds and with a fractionally better plus one goal difference. The Foxes have now taken just four points from a last possible 15, the slump allowing Leeds to drastically slash the gap.

Fourth-placed Southampton, meanwhile, gave their automatic promotion prospects a boost with Saturday’s 4-2 win at home to Sunderland which has left the Saints five points behind Ipswich and six adrift of Leeds but with a game in hand. Russell Martin’s side will face all of Ipswich, Leicester and Leeds in the season run-in with all three games away from home. Leeds, though, have a far superior goal difference of plus 14.