Leeds moved into the Championship's automatic promotion places for the first time this season through Friday night's 1-0 win at Bristol City but having played two games more than Ipswich Town and Southampton in third and fourth place.

Ipswich, Southampton and leaders Leicester City were all in action in Saturday 3pm kick-offs and Southampton moved back above Daniel Farke's side with a 2-0 victory at bottom side Rotherham United. But another Whites boost materialised as Ipswich were dealt a blow in falling to a 3-2 defeat at Preston North End, extending their poor recent run to just one win from their last seven league games. The defeat keeps them one point below Leeds in fourth place and now with only one game in hand. The Whites now sit third, one point behind second-placed Southampton who have a game in hand but visit Elland Road on the last game of the season.

Runaway leaders Leicester enjoyed a 5-0 romp at Stoke City which kept them 11 points clear of Southampton at the top of the tree but with the Saints having played one game less. The Foxes are 12 points ahead of Leeds on the same amount of games played.