United’s big promotion rivals Southampton approached Tuesday evening's clash at Bristol City sat one place and one point above Leeds in the division's second automatics spot following a club record unbeaten run. However, Russell Martin's side fell to a 3-1 defeat at Ashton Gate on a night when Leeds cruised to an impressive 4-0 success at Swansea which propelled the Whites into second place, albeit having played one game more.

Second-placed Leeds are now two points ahead of third-placed Southampton who visit Elland Road to face the Whites on the last weekend of the season. Leeds are also six points ahead of fourth-placed Ipswich Town who have two games in hand but the Tractor Boys have a much worse goal difference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Millwall.

As part of a big equation change, United's final day fixture against Southampton means that the club's automatic promotion destiny is now effectively in their own hands, even if Southampton win their game in hand. After Tuesday night’s games, the bookmakers have now cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will look and here is a run down in reverse order. The table is based on the very latest prices for the title and promotion – or relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the division’s bottom half.