Leeds United’s automatic promotion hopes were dealt a fresh blow by Boxing Day’s defeat at Preston North End and a fresh verdict has been cast on the final predicted Championship table.

Leeds lined up for Boxing Day’s lunchtime kick-off at Deepdale sat third and just seven points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich Town. Leeds, though, fell to a 2-1 reverse which led to the Whites dropping down to fourth place after a fresh boost for promotion rivals Southampton who walloped Swansea City 5-0 at St Mary’s.

The win put the Saints three points ahead of fourth-placed Leeds but there was then a late autos twist in the day’s evening kick-off. Second-placed Ipswich looked set to be beaten in their clash at home to Leicester City but a late Jannik Vestergaard own goal ensured that the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.