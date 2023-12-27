New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United loss at Preston and Southampton boost plus Ipswich Town and Leicester City twist
Leeds lined up for Boxing Day’s lunchtime kick-off at Deepdale sat third and just seven points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich Town. Leeds, though, fell to a 2-1 reverse which led to the Whites dropping down to fourth place after a fresh boost for promotion rivals Southampton who walloped Swansea City 5-0 at St Mary’s.
The win put the Saints three points ahead of fourth-placed Leeds but there was then a late autos twist in the day’s evening kick-off. Second-placed Ipswich looked set to be beaten in their clash at home to Leicester City but a late Jannik Vestergaard own goal ensured that the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.
The result has left Leeds eight points adrift of second-placed Ipswich and 14 points behind leaders Leicester after 24 games of the Championship campaign but also three points behind Southampton in third place. Following Boxing Day’s action, the bookmakers have made a new prediction on how the final Championship table will look and here is the full run down and where Leeds feature based on the very latest title/promotion odds or relegation prices for sides expected to finish in the bottom half.