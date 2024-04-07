Leeds approached Saturday afternoon’s clash at Coventry City sat in the division’s second automatic promotion spot, one behind leaders Ipswich Town and one point above third-placed Leicester City who have played a game less.

The Whites then received a huge boost in the day’s lunchtime kick-off as Ipswich fell to a 1-0 defeat in the East Anglian derby at Norwich City, putting United’s automatic promotion destiny back in their own hands ahead of kick-off at Coventry.

But Daniel Farke’s Whites then suffered a first league defeat of the new year as the Sky Blues recorded a 2-1 success on a day when Leicester moved top via a 2-1 triumph at home to Birmingham City. Fourth-placed Southampton, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw at Blackburn Rovers.

With five fixtures remaining, the results have left Leeds third, one point behind second-placed Ipswich and two behind Leicester who still have a game in hand. The Whites are 11 points ahead of Southampton who have two games in hand.