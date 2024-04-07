New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United loss at Coventry City, Leicester City move, Ipswich Town and Southampton blows

Leeds United have fallen out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places – and a fresh prediction has been made on how the final table will present itself.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 7th Apr 2024, 08:14 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 08:29 BST

Leeds approached Saturday afternoon’s clash at Coventry City sat in the division’s second automatic promotion spot, one behind leaders Ipswich Town and one point above third-placed Leicester City who have played a game less.

The Whites then received a huge boost in the day’s lunchtime kick-off as Ipswich fell to a 1-0 defeat in the East Anglian derby at Norwich City, putting United’s automatic promotion destiny back in their own hands ahead of kick-off at Coventry.

But Daniel Farke’s Whites then suffered a first league defeat of the new year as the Sky Blues recorded a 2-1 success on a day when Leicester moved top via a 2-1 triumph at home to Birmingham City. Fourth-placed Southampton, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw at Blackburn Rovers.

With five fixtures remaining, the results have left Leeds third, one point behind second-placed Ipswich and two behind Leicester who still have a game in hand. The Whites are 11 points ahead of Southampton who have two games in hand.

After the weekend’s latest twists and turns, the bookmakers have now cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final Championship will look and here is a full run down based on the latest prices.

Relegation odds: N/A (already relegated).

1. 24th: Rotherham United (already relegated)

Relegation odds: N/A (already relegated). Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 4-5.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-5. Photo: Stu Forster

Relegation odds: 13-8.

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Relegation odds: 2-1.

4. 21st: Birmingham City

Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Cameron Smith

Relegation odds: 5-2.

5. 20th: Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Ed Sykes

Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Ed Sykes

