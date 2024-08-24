New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United impressing at Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley verdict

Published 24th Aug 2024
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 09:22 BST
Leeds United have their first win of the new Championship season – and a fresh verdict has been delivered on the final predicted Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites headed for Friday night’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday sat on just two points out of a possible six following an opening weekend 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth and then a goalless stalemate at West Brom.

But Leeds bagged their first three-point haul of the new campaign in impressive fashion at Hillsborough as lovely goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James sealed a 2-0 victory for a dominant Whites. Leeds had 69 per cent of the game’s possession and more then twice as many shots on target as the Owls – but what did the bookies think?

The odds for this season’s Championship are continually involving and this is how the oddsmakers are now predicting the final table to look.

Relegation odds: 6-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-4. Photo: Danny Lawson

Relegation odds: 15-8.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 15-8. Photo: David Rogers

Relegation odds: 3-1.

3. 22nd: Preston North End (relegated)

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Relegation odds: 3-1.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Dan Istitene

Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Barrington Coombs

