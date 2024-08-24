Daniel Farke’s Whites headed for Friday night’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday sat on just two points out of a possible six following an opening weekend 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth and then a goalless stalemate at West Brom.
But Leeds bagged their first three-point haul of the new campaign in impressive fashion at Hillsborough as lovely goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James sealed a 2-0 victory for a dominant Whites. Leeds had 69 per cent of the game’s possession and more then twice as many shots on target as the Owls – but what did the bookies think?
The odds for this season’s Championship are continually involving and this is how the oddsmakers are now predicting the final table to look.
