Leeds approached Tuesday night’s hosting of the Black Cats having dropped out of the division’s top two and down to third place via Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry City but presented with immediate chance to get back into the automatic promotion slots.

With second-placed Ipswich Town not playing until Wednesday night when they host Watford, Leeds knew that a positive result against Sunderland would take them back into second place – at least - albeit having played a game more.

Leaders Leicester City meanwhile were also in action on Tuesday evening away at Millwall, a game for which the Foxes were strong odds-on favourites, kicking off 15 minutes before Leeds faced Sunderland.

In a fresh promotion race twist, Leicester fell to a 1-0 defeat, meaning a victory for Leeds against Sunderland would have taken the Whites top, one point above Leicester and two points ahead of Ipswich, albeit both sides would have played a game less.

Leeds, though, were held to a disappointing goalless draw, a result which did put the Whites back into second place but only ahead of third-placed Ipswich on goal difference ahead of their Wednesday night hosting of Hornets. That contest now offers the Tractor Boys the huge chance to go top of the division, potentially two points clear of Leicester and three points ahead of Leeds although the Foxes would have a game in hand.