Leeds approached Good Friday’s return to Championship action sat top of the pile and ahead of second-placed Leicester City on goal difference, albeit having played a game more. In the day’s lunchtime kick-off, the Foxes were dealt a big blow in falling to a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City which gave Leeds the chance to kick three points clear of them at Watford.

But Daniel Farke’s side also kicked off at Vicarage Road having fallen back to second place, overtaken by Ipswich Town who recorded a 1-0 triumph in the teatime game at Blackburn Rovers. Leeds then looked to be heading for a defeat at Watford but Mateo Joseph bagged a late leveller to seal a 2-2 draw, leaving the Whites in second place but only one point behind new leaders Ipswich with seven games left.

United are also a point ahead of third-placed Leicester who still have a game in hand. There was also a setback for fourth-placed Southampton who conceded late in their 3pm kick-off at home to Middlesbrough which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Friday’s results lead to big shake-ups in the betting markets and now a fresh verdict from the bookmakers on how they think the final table will present itself. Here is a full run down based on the very latest title odds with prices for relegation used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half and promotion odds for the rest.