Second-placed Leeds were thwarted in their bid for a club record tenth consecutive league win in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town which ended in a 1-1 draw despite the hosts playing the entire second half with ten men. The draw ultimately led to Daniel Farke’s side dropping out of the division’s second automatic promotion spot which Ipswich Town now occupy following a 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys are now two points ahead of third-placed Leeds whose automatic promotion destiny has fallen out of their own hands with 11 games left, although the Whites do have a much better goal difference. Fourth-placed Southampton also took a chunk out of the gap to Leeds with a last-gasp 4-3 success at Birmingham City which has left Russell Martin’s Saints just three points behind Leeds and with the Whites to play at Elland Road on the final day of the season.

But it was not all bad for Leeds courtesy of an unexpected twist for leaders Leicester City who were long-odds on favourites for Saturday’s hosting of QPR yet fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat. That has meant Leeds actually closing the gap on the Foxes down to five points and Enzo Maresca’s side are now only three points ahead of Ipswich.