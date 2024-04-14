New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United defeat v Blackburn Rovers, Southampton rise, Leicester City blow and Ipswich Town change

Leeds United’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers came amid fresh twists in the Championship’s automatic promotion race and a fresh prediction has been cast on how the final table will look.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 14th Apr 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 16:06 BST

Third-placed Leeds blew a huge chance to move back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places by falling to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Blackburn Rovers. The reverse, a first home league loss of the season, left the Whites one point behind second placed Leicester City who have a game in hand and two points behind new leaders Ipswich Town. Both Leeds and Ipswich have just three games left.

United’s weekend’s defeat did come with a slice of relief as Ipswich were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough as part of a weekend which began with Leicester losing 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night. But fourth-placed Southampton made fresh inroads with Saturday’s last-gasp 3-2 triumph at home to Watford. The weekend’s victory against the Hornets left Russell Martin’s side just six points behind Leeds but with two games in hand and with a trip to Elland Road in the offing on the last day of the season. Leeds, though, do have a plus 15 better goal difference.

Following the weekend’s fresh twists, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will present itself and here is a full run down in reverse order based on the very latest prices.

Relegation odds: N/A (already relegated).

1. 24th: Rotherham United (already relegated)

Relegation odds: N/A (already relegated). Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 4-9.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-9. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Relegation odds: 8-13.

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-13. Photo: Gareth Copley

Relegation odds: 2-1.

4. 21st: Birmingham City

Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Harriet Lander

Relegation odds: 4-1.

5. 20th: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 4-1. Photo: Stephen Pond

Relegation odds: 9-1.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 9-1. Photo: Jess Hornby

