Third-placed Leeds blew a huge chance to move back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places by falling to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Blackburn Rovers. The reverse, a first home league loss of the season, left the Whites one point behind second placed Leicester City who have a game in hand and two points behind new leaders Ipswich Town. Both Leeds and Ipswich have just three games left.

United’s weekend’s defeat did come with a slice of relief as Ipswich were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough as part of a weekend which began with Leicester losing 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night. But fourth-placed Southampton made fresh inroads with Saturday’s last-gasp 3-2 triumph at home to Watford. The weekend’s victory against the Hornets left Russell Martin’s side just six points behind Leeds but with two games in hand and with a trip to Elland Road in the offing on the last day of the season. Leeds, though, do have a plus 15 better goal difference.