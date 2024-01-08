Leeds United have started the new year with several boosts and a fresh verdict has been cast on the how the final predicted Championship table will look.

Daniel Farke’s side ended 2023 with back-to-back defeats at Preston North End and West Brom but bounced back with a 3-0 success at home to Birmingham City on New Year’s Day which trimmed the gap to the automatic promotion places back down to seven points.

Fourth-placed Leeds then followed the Blues success with another 3-0 win, this time at Sunday’s third round FA Cup hosts Peterborough United in which Patrick Bamford netted a screamer, either side of an Ethan Ampadu brace.

Farke’s side will now return to league action with Saturday afternoon’s clash at Cardiff City, ahead of which the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on the division’s final predicted finishing positions. Based on the very latest odds, here we run through the predicted final table in reverse order with relegation prices used to determine sides expected to finish in the bottom half.