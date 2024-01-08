Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United boosts in Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City promotion battle

Leeds United have started the new year with several boosts and a fresh verdict has been cast on the how the final predicted Championship table will look.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:54 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 18:19 GMT

Daniel Farke’s side ended 2023 with back-to-back defeats at Preston North End and West Brom but bounced back with a 3-0 success at home to Birmingham City on New Year’s Day which trimmed the gap to the automatic promotion places back down to seven points.

Fourth-placed Leeds then followed the Blues success with another 3-0 win, this time at Sunday’s third round FA Cup hosts Peterborough United in which Patrick Bamford netted a screamer, either side of an Ethan Ampadu brace.

Farke’s side will now return to league action with Saturday afternoon’s clash at Cardiff City, ahead of which the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on the division’s final predicted finishing positions. Based on the very latest odds, here we run through the predicted final table in reverse order with relegation prices used to determine sides expected to finish in the bottom half.

Leeds will return to action four points behind third-placed Southampton, seven adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town and 17 behind runaway leaders Leicester City. West Brom are six points behind the Whites in fifth place.

Odds for relegation: 1-14.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 1-14. Photo: George Wood

Odds for relegation: 9-10.

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 9-10. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Odds for relegation: 5-4.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 5-4. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Odds for relegation: 11-8.

4. 21st: Sheffield Wednesday

Odds for relegation: 11-8. Photo: Jess Hornby

Odds for relegation: 4-1.

5. 20th: Birmingham City

Odds for relegation: 4-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Odds for relegation: 11-2.

6. 19th: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 11-2. Photo: Harry Trump

