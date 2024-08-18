Daniel Farke’s Whites took on West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday in search of a first league victory of the new campaign but had to settle for a point via a goalless draw. Following the 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth on the opening weekend, Leeds have just two points from a possible six and three other sides have started off with the maximum haul. Recently relegated Burnley thumped Cardiff City 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday to make it two wins from two and Watford maintained their 100 per cent record with a 3-0 triumph at home to Stoke City the same day. The following day, Sunderland made it two wins out of two in emphatic fashion by thumping Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the Stadium of Light. Following the weekend’s results, there have been big changes to the division’s final standings and this is now the bookmakers now see it based on the very latest odds.