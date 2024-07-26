New predicted final Championship table after fresh Leeds United sighting and team boost

Daniel Farke’s Whites are in Germany on a pre-season training camp and took on Hannover 96 on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly. The fixture was played behind closed doors and without fans but the Whites impressed in recording a 4-1 victory. The boost followed another win in Friday’s first public pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town who were seen off 3-0 via goals from Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter and youngster Sam Chambers.