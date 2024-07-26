New predicted final Championship table after fresh Leeds United sighting and team boost

Daniel Farke’s Whites are in Germany on a pre-season training camp and took on Hannover 96 on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly. The fixture was played behind closed doors and without fans but the Whites impressed in recording a 4-1 victory. The boost followed another win in Friday’s first public pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town who were seen off 3-0 via goals from Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter and youngster Sam Chambers.
The betting markets for next season’s Championship are continually evolving and a new verdict has now been delivered on next season’s predicted final standings. Here, in reverse order, is how the bookies now see next season’s table unfolding based on the very latest odds.
