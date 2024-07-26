New predicted final Championship table after fresh Leeds United sighting and team boost

By Lee Sobot
Published 26th Jul 2024, 17:49 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 18:07 BST
Another Leeds United sighting has been provided – and the bookmakers have formed a fresh verdict on next season’s predicted final Championship table standings.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are in Germany on a pre-season training camp and took on Hannover 96 on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly. The fixture was played behind closed doors and without fans but the Whites impressed in recording a 4-1 victory. The boost followed another win in Friday’s first public pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town who were seen off 3-0 via goals from Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter and youngster Sam Chambers.

The betting markets for next season’s Championship are continually evolving and a new verdict has now been delivered on next season’s predicted final standings. Here, in reverse order, is how the bookies now see next season’s table unfolding based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 11-8.Title odds: 150-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-8.Title odds: 150-1.

Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1.

Relegation odds: 4-1.Title odds: 50-1.

3. 22nd: Preston North End (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-1.Title odds: 50-1.

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 50-1.

4. 21st: Millwall

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 50-1.

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with one firm).Title odds: 40-1.

5. 20th: Blackburn Rovers

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with one firm).Title odds: 40-1.

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with two firms).Title odds: 40-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with two firms).Title odds: 40-1.

