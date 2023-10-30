Daniel Farke’s Whites bounced back from the midweek defeat at Stoke City in style with Saturday’s 4-1 blitz of Yorkshire derby visitors Huddersfield Town , boosting not just United’s points tally but also the team’s goal difference.

Victory in the lunchtime kick-off temporarily took third-placed Leeds to within six points of the automatic promotion spots but there was then a double-whammy of another kind as leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town both tasted success in the day’s 3pm kick-offs.

The division’s current entire top seven all savoured victories, eighth-placed Preston North End the highest-placed side to suffer a defeat via a 1-0 reverse at Hull City. Following the weekend’s results, a fresh verdict has been cast on the predicted final table and this is where Leeds and their rivals now feature based on the very latest best available title odds and relegation prices for sides expected to end up in the bottom half.