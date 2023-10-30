Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New predicted final Championship table after fresh Leeds United boost and rivals' double-whammy

Leeds United’s quest for promotion has been given a fresh boost and a new verdict has now been cast on the Championship’s predicted final table.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:05 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:17 GMT

Daniel Farke’s Whites bounced back from the midweek defeat at Stoke City in style with Saturday’s 4-1 blitz of Yorkshire derby visitors Huddersfield Town, boosting not just United’s points tally but also the team’s goal difference.

Victory in the lunchtime kick-off temporarily took third-placed Leeds to within six points of the automatic promotion spots but there was then a double-whammy of another kind as leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town both tasted success in the day’s 3pm kick-offs.

The division’s current entire top seven all savoured victories, eighth-placed Preston North End the highest-placed side to suffer a defeat via a 1-0 reverse at Hull City. Following the weekend’s results, a fresh verdict has been cast on the predicted final table and this is where Leeds and their rivals now feature based on the very latest best available title odds and relegation prices for sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 3-10.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 3-10.

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 1-2.

2. 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 1-2.

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 4-7.

3. 22nd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 4-7.

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 3-1 (with one firm, shorter with others).

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Odds for relegation: 3-1 (with one firm, shorter with others).

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 3-1 (with three firms).

5. 20th: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 3-1 (with three firms).

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 14-1 (with one firm, shorter with others).

6. 19th: Millwall

Odds for relegation: 14-1 (with one firm, shorter with others).

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
