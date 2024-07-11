New predicted final Championship table after big change at Leeds United's key rivals and fresh deals

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 16:29 BST
There has been a big change at an expected key Leeds United rival and a fresh prediction has been made on next season’s Championship.

Recently relegated Burnley had been without a manager since the end of May following Vincent Kompany’s departure to Bayern Munich but the Clarets have now appointed Scott Parker as the club’s new head coach. Fresh Championship transfers also continue to be concluded and Sunderland announced a big signing on Thursday through the capture of former Preston North End captain Alan Browne upon his exit from the Lilywhites after ten years at the club. Sheffield United, meanwhile, also completed another signing on Thursday through the arrival of Sam McCallum following the expiration of his contract at Norwich City. The bookmakers are continually altering their betting markets for next season’s Championship and this is how they now see the final table unfolding based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 3-2.Title odds: 200-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 3-2.Title odds: 200-1. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Relegation odds: 9-4 (in from 11-4).Title odds: 100-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 9-4 (in from 11-4).Title odds: 100-1. Photo: Steven Paston

Relegation odds: 4-1 (as short as 7-2 in places).Title odds: 50-1.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated, down from 21st)

Relegation odds: 4-1 (as short as 7-2 in places).Title odds: 50-1. Photo: Michael Regan

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 40-1.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 40-1. Photo: Stephen Pond

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 50-1.

5. 20th: Millwall (up from 22nd)

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 50-1. Photo: Andrew Redington

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with three firms).Title odds: 40-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with three firms).Title odds: 40-1. Photo: Alex Caparros

