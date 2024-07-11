Recently relegated Burnley had been without a manager since the end of May following Vincent Kompany’s departure to Bayern Munich but the Clarets have now appointed Scott Parker as the club’s new head coach. Fresh Championship transfers also continue to be concluded and Sunderland announced a big signing on Thursday through the capture of former Preston North End captain Alan Browne upon his exit from the Lilywhites after ten years at the club. Sheffield United, meanwhile, also completed another signing on Thursday through the arrival of Sam McCallum following the expiration of his contract at Norwich City. The bookmakers are continually altering their betting markets for next season’s Championship and this is how they now see the final table unfolding based on the very latest odds.