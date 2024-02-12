Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

New predicted Championship table backs Leeds United glory amid Southampton and Ipswich heartbreak

Leeds United won again on Saturday and victory over Rotherham looks to have tipped the promotion scales in their favour.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 12th Feb 2024, 20:00 GMT

Leeds United beat Rotherham 3-0 on Saturday and with it, picked up their sixth straight win in the Championship. Crysencio Summerville's brace followed Patrick Bamford's controversial opener in as comfortable a victory that Elland Road has seen all season.

Daniel Farke's men have enjoyed an outstanding start to 2024, taking the maximum of 18 possible points and squeezing the pressure on Southampton and Ipswich Town, who are now fourth amid a poor run. Southampton had to come from behind to beat Huddersfield Town 5-3 on Saturday but despite also picking up three crucial points and retaining second spot, looked vulnerable.

There are still 15 games remaining for Leeds and 16 each for Southampton and Ipswich, but FootballWP have crunched the numbers and predicted how the Championship table will look come May. And for the first time this season, it looks good for Leeds.

36 points

1. 24. Sheffield Wednesday

36 points

Photo Sales
37 points

2. 23. Rotherham United

37 points

Photo Sales
40 points

3. 22. Huddersfield Town

40 points

Photo Sales
42 points

4. 21. QPR

42 points

Photo Sales
44 points

5. 20. Stoke City

44 points

Photo Sales
45 points

6. 19. Millwall

45 points

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SouthamptonIpswichRotherhamCrysencio SummervillePatrick BamfordDaniel FarkeElland RoadHuddersfield Town