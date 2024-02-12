Leeds United beat Rotherham 3-0 on Saturday and with it, picked up their sixth straight win in the Championship. Crysencio Summerville's brace followed Patrick Bamford's controversial opener in as comfortable a victory that Elland Road has seen all season.

Daniel Farke's men have enjoyed an outstanding start to 2024, taking the maximum of 18 possible points and squeezing the pressure on Southampton and Ipswich Town, who are now fourth amid a poor run. Southampton had to come from behind to beat Huddersfield Town 5-3 on Saturday but despite also picking up three crucial points and retaining second spot, looked vulnerable.