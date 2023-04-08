News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 hour ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

New opposition for Leeds United confirmed after startling feat but with big Whites proviso

New potential opposition for Leeds United has been confirmed but with a big Whites proviso.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

Leeds have hauled themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table in their scrap for top-flight survival with nine games left to go. Looking down a tier, the regular Championship season is slightly more advanced yet even with seven games left, recently relegated Burnley have already sealed promotion back to the top division.

Vincent Kompany’s side ensured that they will definitely finish in one of the division’s two automatic promotion places through Friday night’s 2-1 win at Middlesbrough. Leeds survived relegation last season at Burnley’s expense as the Clarets dropped into the bottom three on the final day of the season after falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United as Jesse Marsch’s Whites recorded a 2-1 win at Brentford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds had began the final day in the drop zone, behind the Clarets on goal difference. But Burnley, who had recently sacked Sean Dyche, were relegated under caretaker boss Mike Jackson after finishing three points behind Leeds and the Clarets then appointed ex-Anderlecht boss and Manchester City legend Kompany as new boss in the summer.

UP: Burnley under boss Vincent Kompany, with seven games still to go. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.UP: Burnley under boss Vincent Kompany, with seven games still to go. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
UP: Burnley under boss Vincent Kompany, with seven games still to go. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The Turf Moor outfit already sit on 87 points having lost just twice all season. It means that Leeds against Burnley will quickly be back on the agenda next term, if Javi Gracia’s side avoid the drop. The Championship’s second-placed side Sheffield United are 1-25 to join Burnley in sealing promotion.

BurnleyPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedMiddlesbroughBrentford