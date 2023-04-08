Leeds have hauled themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table in their scrap for top-flight survival with nine games left to go. Looking down a tier, the regular Championship season is slightly more advanced yet even with seven games left, recently relegated Burnley have already sealed promotion back to the top division.

Vincent Kompany’s side ensured that they will definitely finish in one of the division’s two automatic promotion places through Friday night’s 2-1 win at Middlesbrough. Leeds survived relegation last season at Burnley’s expense as the Clarets dropped into the bottom three on the final day of the season after falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United as Jesse Marsch’s Whites recorded a 2-1 win at Brentford.

Leeds had began the final day in the drop zone, behind the Clarets on goal difference. But Burnley, who had recently sacked Sean Dyche, were relegated under caretaker boss Mike Jackson after finishing three points behind Leeds and the Clarets then appointed ex-Anderlecht boss and Manchester City legend Kompany as new boss in the summer.

UP: Burnley under boss Vincent Kompany, with seven games still to go. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.