New opportunity presents itself to create Leeds United history against arch rivals at Old Trafford

Both players were responsible for scoring memorable goals at Old Trafford which helped them go down in Whites folklore as a result.

The duo were obvious shouts for interviews in the run up to this weekend's eagerly awaited Premier League opener at Manchester United.

And now an opportunity presents itself for the current crop of Leeds United players to make themselves Whites heroes, although in truth they already are having putting the club back in the Premier League in the first place.

INSTANT HERO: Jermaine Beckford wheels away to celebrate his winning goal for Leeds United in the third round FA Cup tie of January 2010 against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Nevertheless, despite the sheer jubilation of promotion and last season's superb ninth-placed finish, December's 6-2 defeat at arch rivals Manchester United was a big bump along the way.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were then a different proposition in April's rematch at Elland Road but this coming weekend will present the real opportunity to put things right - back against the Red Devils and in front of some 76,000 fans in their own back yard.

That lot from the other side of the Pennines have been in the country's top flight since 1976, winning the thing 13 times and finishing second last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are consequently strong favourites to beat the Whites again in Saturday's lunchtime showdown.

The Red Devils are around the 1-2 mark whereas Leeds are bigger than 5-1.

But Bielsa's side proved last season that they could beat anyone on their day and Leeds looked pretty decent in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Europa League holders Villarreal, appearing very much as if they were coming to the boil at just the right time.

They couldn't could they? Start the new Premier League season and mark the full return of fans with a first league win at Manchester United since February 1981?

Even Beckford was shocked to hear it had been that long.

After all, as his winner came in the FA Cup but such is the rivalry, that strike still made him an instant Whites hero.

Just imagine if someone bags a Leeds winner this weekend...

One thing's for sure, we'd definitely be ringing them too for Old Trafford memories pieces in years to come.

