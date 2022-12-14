New opportunity on cards for Ian Poveda as boss hails changing ways of Leeds United winger
A new opportunity could be about to present itself for Leeds United's Ian Poveda whose changing ways have been hailed by Blackpool boss Michael Appleton.
Poveda joined Championship side Blackpool on a season-long loan at the end of August and the 22-year-old started three of the club's next six games whilst coming off the bench in the other three. However, Poveda's game time has since dipped and the winger had bagged just 11 minutes in two outings from the bench in the nine games that preceded Saturday's Championship hosting of Birmingham City.
Poveda did not even make the matchday squad for November's fixtures against Luton Town and Wigan Athletic but the Whites loanee was brought on in the 66th minute of Saturday's clash against the Blues. The game ended in a goalless draw but Appleton says he has been impressed with a recent change from Poveda who could now be set for increased involvement, especially given the upcoming schedule.
Appleton went with a front three of Shayne Lavery, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine against Birmingham but Poveda was brought on to replace Lavery for a side who struggled to create. Appleton is also without the services of another option in Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu who is sidelined with an ankle injury.
Blackpool visit Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon and Boxing Day's trip to Hull City then begins a run of three games in the space of seven days that also features home clashed against Sheffield United on Saturday, December 29 and Sunderland on new year's day.
Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Appleton said of Poveda: "He had a positive impact and he’s also done that in the previous two (friendly) games when we played St Mirren and Watford during the break. His attitude has been much better and I think that has shown in his performances when he’s come on the pitch and he’s looked a threat.”