Poveda joined Championship side Blackpool on a season-long loan at the end of August and the 22-year-old started three of the club's next six games whilst coming off the bench in the other three. However, Poveda's game time has since dipped and the winger had bagged just 11 minutes in two outings from the bench in the nine games that preceded Saturday's Championship hosting of Birmingham City.

Poveda did not even make the matchday squad for November's fixtures against Luton Town and Wigan Athletic but the Whites loanee was brought on in the 66th minute of Saturday's clash against the Blues. The game ended in a goalless draw but Appleton says he has been impressed with a recent change from Poveda who could now be set for increased involvement, especially given the upcoming schedule.

Appleton went with a front three of Shayne Lavery, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine against Birmingham but Poveda was brought on to replace Lavery for a side who struggled to create. Appleton is also without the services of another option in Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

'A THREAT': Leeds United's Ian Poveda, pictured in action for loan club Blackpool. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Blackpool visit Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon and Boxing Day's trip to Hull City then begins a run of three games in the space of seven days that also features home clashed against Sheffield United on Saturday, December 29 and Sunderland on new year's day.