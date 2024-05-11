New opponents for Leeds United confirmed if Whites fall short in play-offs bid
New opponents for Leeds United have been confirmed in the event of the Whites not going up. United’s bid for an immediate return to the Premier League now rests on the play-offs in which Daniel Farke’s Whites will visit Norwich City on Sunday lunchtime in the semi-final first leg.
The second leg will then take place next Thursday evening, after which Leeds will hope to be heading for a Wembley for a play-off final against either Southampton or West Brom.
Failure would mean a second consecutive season back in the Championship in which Leeds would now face Burnley who were officially relegated on Saturday afternoon, with Luton Town all but mathematically joining them due to their goal difference.
The Premier League’s bottom side Sheffield United had already been relegated back to the second tier whilst Portsmouth and Derby County will be in next season’s Championship as both come up from League One.
They will be joined by either Bolton Wanderers or Oxford United who will contest the League One play-off final.
