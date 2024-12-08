Leeds knew that victory from Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Derby County would send them top on goal difference due to Sheffield United not playing until Sunday afternoon at West Brom. Goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober ensured Leeds bagged another three-point haul, taking the Whites from third to first and now one point above third-placed Burnley.

The Clarets began the weekend in the division’s second automatic promotion spot but Scott Parker’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw from Friday night’s clash against Middlesbrough at Turf Moor. Boro – who visit Leeds on Tuesday night – now sit fifth and seven points behind the Whites.

But Sunderland remain hot on United’s heels after a big fresh boost via a last-gasp 2-1 win at home to Saturday afternoon’s visitors Stoke City which left the Black Cats fourth and just two points behind Daniel Farke’s side who are just one point ahead of Burnley.

There was also another boost on Saturday for quietly improving Blackburn Rovers who moved sixth and level on points with Boro but with a game in hand thanks to a 1-0 win at Hull City. John Eustace’s side have now won four in a row and jumped above Watford who dropped to seventh.