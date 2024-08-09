New Leeds United verdict in final predicted Championship finishing positions as quartet get chance

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:44 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 15:07 GMT
The new Championship season is upon us, and a new Leeds United verdict has been delivered in the predicted Championship finishing positions for the 2024-25 campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin their quest to seal promotion to the Premier League at the second attempt with Saturday’s lunchtime visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road. Last season’s League One champions Portsmouth, runners-up Derby County and play-offs winners Oxford United are all new to the division along with relegated Premier League trio Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley.

The new season starts with two games on Friday evening as Blackburn Rovers take on Derby at Ewood Park and Preston lock horns with Sheffield United at Deepdale, giving the quartet of teams an early chance to lay down a marker.

The betting markets for the new Championship season have fluctuated to varying degrees all summer and the bookies have now delivered their final verdict as to how they think the final standings will look amid a new Leeds view.

The Whites had to settle for a third-placed finish last season and ultimately the play-offs despite amassing 90 points. At the second attempt, this is how the bookies see the 2024-25 campaign unfolding in reverse order based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 5-4.Title odds: 200-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-4.Title odds: 200-1. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 7-2.Title odds: 66-1.

3. 22nd: Blackburn Rovers (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-2.Title odds: 66-1. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-1.Title odds: 66-1.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 4-1.Title odds: 66-1. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 80-1.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 80-1. Photo: Alex Caparros

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 66-1.

6. 19th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 66-1. Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueSheffield UnitedDaniel FarkeOxford UnitedBlackburn RoversPortsmouthBurnleyLuton Town
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice