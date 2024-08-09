New Leeds United verdict in final predicted Championship finishing positions as quartet get chance

Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin their quest to seal promotion to the Premier League at the second attempt with Saturday’s lunchtime visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road. Last season’s League One champions Portsmouth, runners-up Derby County and play-offs winners Oxford United are all new to the division along with relegated Premier League trio Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley.

The new season starts with two games on Friday evening as Blackburn Rovers take on Derby at Ewood Park and Preston lock horns with Sheffield United at Deepdale, giving the quartet of teams an early chance to lay down a marker.

The betting markets for the new Championship season have fluctuated to varying degrees all summer and the bookies have now delivered their final verdict as to how they think the final standings will look amid a new Leeds view.