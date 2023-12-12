Leeds United's Under-21s were without a trio of prominent reserve team stars on Monday night ahead of the senior side's fixture with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening.

Leeds' youngsters defeated Colchester United U21s at the Wallace Binder Stadium on Monday evening to all but confirm their place in the next round of the Premier League Cup, thanks to a late winner by midfielder Joe Snowdon.

The teenager has spent time out of the team this season, his place usurped by first-team fringe players Lewis Bate and Darko Gyabi, but the ex-Manchester City youngster was given the nod by interim boss Scott Gardner in Gyabi's absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England Under-20s midfielder Gyabi, another former Man City youth teamer and significant in stature, was conspicuous by his absence amid suggestions he had been held in reserve for Daniel Farke's first-team group on Tuesday night.

Defender Leo Hjelde and forward Mateo Joseph were also missing from Gardner's 21s squad in Essex, with the pair likely to be involved on Wearside, at least in the matchday squad. Joseph came on to make his first senior appearance of the season at the weekend against Blackburn Rovers having replaced Patrick Bamford who missed out on the Ewood Park win with illness.

Farke confirmed on Monday afternoon the 30-year-old had not featured in training since the 2-0 win and remained a doubt for the trip to the north-east, meaning Joseph is altogether likely to take a place on the bench again.