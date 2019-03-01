New Leeds United street artwork revealed for subway near Elland Road

Designs for another Leeds United-themed art mural near Elland Road have been unveiled.

The eye-catching image of cartoon Leeds United fans celebrating with Elland Road in the background will be put up at the Holbeck Moor subway which runs under Top Moor Side.

PIC: Simon Hulme

The designs for the site have been created by Leeds-based illustrator and animator Andy Sykes.

His visuals are being printed onto aluminium sheets that are due to be fixed to the subway’s exterior walls in the next week or so.

Andy said: “I wanted to do something that reflected the heritage of Leeds and Holbeck.

Andy McVeigh's mural to Gary Speed.

“I’m not a massive football fan but I obviously know how important Leeds United are to the city as a whole and this area in particular.”

The subway scheme is part of a wider push by the city council to improve the so-called ‘pedestrian experience’ in Leeds’s South Bank and its neighbouring communities.

It is hoped work to develop attractive walking routes between Holbeck, Hunslet and the city centre will help local regeneration efforts and also encourage more United fans to make their matchday journeys to Elland Road on foot.

The subway at Top Moor Side, Holbeck.

Beeston & Holbeck councillor Andrew Scopes said: “Having clearly signposted, animated walking routes between the city centre and Elland Road will not only encourage people to lead healthier, more active lifestyles, it will benefit local residents and businesses by connecting employment, education and leisure opportunities along with providing valuable links to other communities across Leeds.”

One of the best-known pieces of public art near Elland Road is the Lowfields Road tunnel mural, first unveiled in 2017.

Devised by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, it depicts the legendary midfield quartet from United’s 1992 title-winning side.

Whites fan Andy McVeigh has also regularly brightened up the area in recent times with his United-inspired street art, including a tribute to Leeds hero Gary Speed on an electricity box near Revie Road.