New Leeds United star shows pride as Whites duo are handed England under-19s debuts

Gyabi and Perkins both signed for Leeds this summer having already represented England’s youth sides at up to under-18s level.

The duo are now both in the England under-19s squad and both start Wednesday afternoon’s Under-19s Euros qualifier against Montenegro in Denmark (kick-off 5pm).

Perkins starts upfront with Gyabi in centre midfield in the first of a host of games over the next week involving Whites internationals.

NEW LEVEL DEBUT: For young Leeds United ace Darko Gyabi, left. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images.