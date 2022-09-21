New Leeds United star shows pride as Whites duo are handed England under-19s debuts
Leeds United youngsters Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins have been handed debuts at a new youth international level to kickstart a busy few days for Whites stars.
Gyabi and Perkins both signed for Leeds this summer having already represented England’s youth sides at up to under-18s level.
The duo are now both in the England under-19s squad and both start Wednesday afternoon’s Under-19s Euros qualifier against Montenegro in Denmark (kick-off 5pm).
Perkins starts upfront with Gyabi in centre midfield in the first of a host of games over the next week involving Whites internationals.
Gyabi took to his Instagram story in the build-up to Wednesday’s fixture to proudly show a picture of his England under-19s no 8 shirt.