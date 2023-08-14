New Leeds United signing hails 'amazing' Whites asset and outlines brave personal intent

Wales international centre-back Rodon joined Leeds on Thursday on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the club’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram.
Speaking to LUTV, Rodon outlined his hope that his playing attributes will prove well-matched to boss Daniel Farke's brand of football as he recalled facing Farke’s Norwich City side at his former club Swansea City and the German’s “amazing” style of play.
Asked what he could bring to the squad and his own assets, Rodon reasoned: "I think as the years have gone on I have learnt a lot of things and just been a kind of ball playing centre half. With the way we want to play here, it starts from the back. I think it's important for me just to be brave and play with the team and of course winning is the main thing and keeping the goals out is what I am all about."
Rodon added: “I think playing that way has always suited me over the years. I have experienced playing against this manager before and it's amazing, attractive football. It was a big factor of why I wanted to be here and I just can't wait to get started."